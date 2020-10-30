San Mateo police actively investigating homcide

article

San Mateo police on Friday said officers actively investigating a homicide.

The death was reported at 9:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive.

Detectives said that at this point they believe this was a "targeted and isolated incident."

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.