San Mateo police arrest 2 teens in connection with armed robbery

Police arrested two Redwood City teenagers on suspicion of armed robbery of a liquor store Thursday night in San Mateo.

Officers responded to a 7:23 p.m. report of a robbery at Palm Liquor at 116 South Boulevard in the city's Hayward Park neighborhood.

Witnesses told them one of the suspects pointed a revolver at the store clerk and demanded money. After the clerk gave money to the suspect from the cash register, the suspect fled the scene.

Based on witnesses and video surveillance footage, officers traced the suspect's route after leaving the scene and soon identified the suspect as 19-year-old Steve Talauati.

Police arrested Talauati on suspicion of armed robbery and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime.