San Mateo police search for suspect who fled twice and held victim at knife point

Multiple agencies in the South Bay said they are looking for a suspect who allegedly fled authorities twice, and held a victim at knife point.

At approximately 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, BPD said they pursued a car that didn't yield on northbound Highway 101. The pursuit ended near Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard, when the driver got out of the car and fled on foot to Fiesta Meadows Park, according to officials.

At the park, the suspect entered a car driven by a woman. The suspect allegedly held a knife to her stomach and forced her to drive to San Mateo Medical Center.

When they arrived at the hospital, the suspect got out of the car, entered the hospital briefly, before fleeing to Edison Street.

Shortly after, the San Mateo police were alerted to a person that matched the suspect's description on Fernwood Avenue and Hillsdale Blvd. When they arrived, the suspect saw the officers and jumped into a nearby creek and fled again.

Abbott Middle School, Hillsdale High School, and Laurel Elementary School were told to "secure campus" while police searched for the suspect.

The suspect was not located and remains at large, authorities said.

The victim, who was held at knife point, was evaluated for injuries and interviewed, police said.

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this incident is asked to call SMPD at (650) 522-7662