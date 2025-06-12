San Rafael schoolboard member, former paraeducator accused of sexual assault of student

article

A former paraeducator and current member of a North Bay schoolboard was arrested Tuesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Isai Nicodemo Rodas is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he worked as a paraeducator at Marin's Community Schools in late 2023, the San Rafael Police Department said.

Police investigators began investigating on June 6 when officials with the Marin County Office of Education (MCOE) contacted them, saying a sexual assault occurred between a student and Rodas, then 20 years old.

The victim was 16 years old at the time, police said.

Police alleged Rodas sexually assaulted the victim in at least three separate incidents, all reportedly offsite from school grounds.

Rodas, now 22, left Marin's Community Schools in June 2024. In December, he was voted into the San Rafael City School (SRCS) Board of Education, which he currently serves.

According to SRCS' website, Rodas also interned at the Marin County Supervisor's office.



Image 1 of 4 ▼ Isai Rodas, official headshot from San Rafael City Schools

He also worked as a learning coach at the Marin Multicultural Center and the Marin County Health and Human Services, roles that show his "commitment to youth and community development," his website bio read.

Police said the SRCS Administration and Board are working to suspend Rodas' board duties for the "foreseeable future."

What they're saying:

"The safety of our students is paramount. We take all reports of misconduct involving District representatives with the utmost seriousness," said Superintendent Carmen Diaz Ghysels.

"At this time, we have no knowledge of any misconduct involving SRCS students, and we will continue to fully cooperate with the SRPD and MCOE's investigations.

"The SRCS Administration and Board will work to suspend Mr. Rodas' Board duties for the foreseeable future and pending the outcome of this matter.

"We recognize the trust families and the community place in us and we are fully committed to taking all necessary steps to protect and support our students and staff," Diaz Ghysels said.

"SRCS, MCOE, and SRPD are committed to protecting our student population and will continue to work together to ensure this goal," police said.

What's next:

Rodas was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on sexual assault with a minor with 3 years of age difference, child molesting, and sexual battery.

He has since bonded out.

KTVU has contacted Marin's Community Schools to comment on Rodas' arrest but has not heard back for publication.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact their department at (415) 485-3000.

Related article