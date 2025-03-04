San Ramon eye clinic staff fight back as thieves rush in to steal glasses

The Brief Group invades San Ramon optometry clinic in hopes of stealing expensive glasses Optometrist and optician fight back Invaders escape with about a dozen spectacles





It was all caught on video: an all-out brawl at an optometry clinic in San Ramon, with invaders trying to grab as many glasses as they could. Only thing is, the optometrist and a staff optician fought back.

"Tackled or tried to kind of grapple one of them, then tackled another one, managed to pull off the hood of one of them," said Dr. Will To of Optical Illusions: an Optometric Practice.

It was quite a spectacle at the clinic at City Center Bishop Ranch, where a group of intruders rushed in at about 1 p.m. Feb. 21.

"I see four criminals in the practice," To said. "Two of them are attacking my staff close to the front door, the other two are looting things off of the shelves."

Intruders seeking expensive glasses

What we know:

The thieves were targeting high-end frames which can run up to several thousands of dollars each.

"Particularly they were after Cartier-brand eyewear. They also seemed to target Gucci and Tiffany frames," To said.

To said if the intruders were only going for the glasses, they would have let them have their way. But he says some of them started to attack his optician, who was helping a woman who'd just had her eye exam.

"My staff, I've always urged them, do not engage," To said. "Of course, they have the right to defend themselves, which is what happened in our case."

During the fight, one of the thieves lost a shoe, which San Ramon police are now analyzing for DNA.

The optician who's fending off the thieves is trained in Krav Maga, To said.

"So having a defensive type of martial arts training worked out to his benefit, and he basically got in between the criminals and the patient he was working with," To said.

Motivation for thefts of glasses

What they're saying:

Thieves have similarly invaded Lenscrafters and Sunglass Huts, looking to steal glasses to sell on the black market.

In this case, the thieves only made off with about a dozen glasses, although a dozen others were left damaged.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com.henrykleefan

The Source: Interview with clinic staff