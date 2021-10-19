San Ramon golf course recycles water

Canyon Lakes Golf Course in San Ramon is making a dent in California's drought.

EBMUD says the golf course is saving 300,000 gallons of water a day during the summer by recycling.

The course is using the water for irrigation.

SEE ALSO: Emerging from pandemic, California pumpkin farmers now dealing with drought

Recycled water is highly treated waste water that can be used for irrigation, cooling buildings, and industrial processes.

The state's historic drought has left Lake Tahoe aching for water as it recently dropped below the basin rim.

Advertisement

The return of rain this week was celebrated by many, with another storm on the way.