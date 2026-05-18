Wildfire in Ventura County's Simi Valley prompts mandatory evacuations

The Brief Officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said the fire was first reported in the 600 block of Sandy Avenue, near Sycamore Park, around 10:30 a.m. Images from SkyFOX and ground crews showed residents fighting to save their properties with garden hoses. Tankers and mutual aid have been requested with an estimated 200 fire personnel at the scene.



At least one property was damaged and mandatory evacuation orders were issued after a wildfire erupted in Southern California's Simi Valley late Monday morning.

Officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said the fire was first reported in the 600 block of Sandy Avenue, near Sycamore Park, around 10:30 a.m.

Tankers and mutual aid have been requested with an estimated 200 fire personnel at the scene.

As of 1:50 p.m., the fire had reached 720 acres with no containment.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Simi Valley Zones 32-35.

Evacuation warnings were issued for Simi Valley Zone 31, Toaks 6&7.

Evacuation centers

A temporary evacuation center is now open at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park.

Large animals can be taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Those with small animals can go to the Simi Valley Animal Shelter.

(Ventura County Emergency Information)

Nearby Agoura Hills officials said they are monitoring the Sandy Fire, though there is no immediate threat to the Agoura Hills community.

Residents fight to save homes

Images from SkyFOX and ground crews showed residents fighting to save their properties with garden hoses.

The wind-driven fire comes as crews across Southern California were on alert due to dry conditions, high winds and low humidity levels.

In addition, two wildfires broke out in the Antelope Valley over the weekend. They have since been fully contained.