Santa Clara County allocates $5 million, prepares for Trump immigration policies

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors says it’s taking measures to protect vulnerable communities from policies expected to come during the new Trump administration. The County says it will allocate an additional $5 million for legal needs and other resources.

The County has already set aside $6 million to address the needs of immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities. Now they’re adding more funding as they prepare for Trump’s new policies.

"Now these additional resources are going to give us the ability to reach more people, to serve more folks in need, and just meet the moment," said Huy Tran, Executive Director of SIREN, an immigrant advocacy group.

As Santa Clara County braces for what it says will be attacks from the Trump administration, advocacy groups say an additional $5 million of support shows that the County is putting its money where its mouth is.

"This is going to be an infusion that lets us put people to work educating folks about their rights. It’ll continue the work that our lawyers and legal staff do, to make sure that everyone who has the ability to apply for asylum or seek protection and status in the country, can do so," said Tran.

More than 40% of Santa Clara County residents were born outside the United States. President-elect Donald Trump says he’ll implement new policies that include mass deportation of undocumented people, ban gender-affirming care for minors and keep transgender people from serving in the military.

Board President Susan Ellenberg released a statement, saying:

"Our next president has been very forthcoming about some intentions both through his words and his cabinet selections. We know we will need to be nimble, and this funding offers that ability when it comes to resources that can be invested in efforts to protect our community."

"I think what has to go with it, is a resource directory. So that all of us can say this is where the funding has gone. Go to this organization for that, go to that place for this. So, we are all on the same page," said Gabrielle Antolovich, Board President of the Billy De Frank LGBTQ+ Center in San Jose.

Antolovich says the community may face some harsh, new restrictions. She says the Board’s decision recognizes the concerns people have about the impact of Trump’s new policies.

"I think they are as worried as the people on the ground. We have no idea how the threats and the rhetoric is really going to play out," said Antolovich.

Twenty-eight percent of voters in Santa Clara County voted for the Trump/Vance ticket. Trump’s transition team says he was elected by the American people, and he’s simply implementing promises made on the campaign trail.

