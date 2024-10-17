Carlos Harris released from prison after sentence reduction in Santa Clara County

The family of Carlos Harris is rejoicing tonight. After 20 years behind bars for robbery and attempted murder, he is a free man thanks to a Santa Clara County judge. The judge decided to make changes to a sentence he believed was too harsh by today's standards.

Harris had been convicted of orchestrating an attack and robbery of a man named Bobby Carr in a laundry room of an apartment complex. And while Harris still denies being involved at all, the judge decided he had served long enough and cut five years from his sentence.

"This is an overjoyed moment of just relief and just glory. It's been a long journey," says Aisha Hampton, Harris' cousin.

"Twenty, twenty years. Twenty years of fighting. Twenty years of just you name it," says Lynn Rose, with the NAACP who has been advocating for him.

Harris had been convicted in a 2005 attempted murder and robbery. And while he always maintained his innocence, that was not what helped get him out.

What made the difference were some changes to the law and a family who never gave up on him.

"All the people that [were] fighting, they gave me a lot of hope," says Rachel Hampton, Harris' mother.

Hope that a judge might rethink what had been a 28-year sentence. It included enhancements which led to his sentence being doubled plus an additional five years.

It used to be, the DA's office would have to sign off on a request to have a lesser sentence imposed. Now, a defendant can go straight to the judge. That's what happened here. And the judge agreed Harris's sentence was much harsher than what would have been imposed today.

Harris's attorney Kate Hallinan explains, "And the courts having the ability to say this person has done their time, they've got a great record? Why are we holding this person any longer?"

"We have an opportunity to bring him home, to rewrite some of the wrongs that the court system did. And we're hoping Carlos represents the first of many in Santa Clara County," says Raj Jayadev, an advocate with Silicon Valley Debug.

Harris's family cheered when the judge announced his decision. They say they've got a lot of catching up to do.

"Spending time with my son, getting to know my son again, and just building that relationship with him," says Cedric Powell, his father.

"He's going to do good. He has a support team, and I'm going to stay on him strong. And I'm just so glad and blessed that he's home. This is the day I prayed to God, bring my husband home, and he's home," says wife Adrina Harris.

While there is no exact time, his family expects Harris to be released sometime late tonight. His wife says she's already planning a vacation where they can renew their vows.