Santa Clara County offers 'second chance' program for avoiding jail time

Published  November 26, 2024 11:19am PST
December could bring an unexpected gift for some folks facing warrants across Santa Clara County. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is offering people with qualifying non-violent demeanor warrants an opportunity that could help them avoid jail time, according to a press release from the office. 

Starting on Dec. 1 and lasting through December, eligible people who have non-violent misdemeanor criminal warrants can get a new court date instead of being booked into the county jail. 

Some warrants have been listed as ineligible for this program. The ineligible warrants include the following:

  • Felony warrants
  • warrants marked "No Cite and Release"
  • Any warrant involving violence (including domestic violence)
  • Any warrant involving a firearm
  • Any warrant involving resisting arrest 
  • Any warrant involving giving false information to a peace officer 

This isn't the first year the program has been offered. Between 2007-2017 over 3,500 people benefited from Operation Second Chance.  

Those who wish to participate can self-surrender at one of the participating law enforcement stations after Dec. 1. Those people will be asked to sign a "Promise to Appear" for a future court date. 