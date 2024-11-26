Santa Clara County offers 'second chance' program for avoiding jail time

December could bring an unexpected gift for some folks facing warrants across Santa Clara County. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is offering people with qualifying non-violent demeanor warrants an opportunity that could help them avoid jail time, according to a press release from the office.

Starting on Dec. 1 and lasting through December, eligible people who have non-violent misdemeanor criminal warrants can get a new court date instead of being booked into the county jail.

Some warrants have been listed as ineligible for this program. The ineligible warrants include the following:

Felony warrants

warrants marked "No Cite and Release"

Any warrant involving violence (including domestic violence)

Any warrant involving a firearm

Any warrant involving resisting arrest

Any warrant involving giving false information to a peace officer

This isn't the first year the program has been offered. Between 2007-2017 over 3,500 people benefited from Operation Second Chance.

Those who wish to participate can self-surrender at one of the participating law enforcement stations after Dec. 1. Those people will be asked to sign a "Promise to Appear" for a future court date.