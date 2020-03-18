Santa Clara County officials launch program to help vulnerable residents

article

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Santa Clara County officials and a group of Silicon Valley business leaders announced a novel coronavirus pandemic response program Wednesday that is intended to distribute food, mobilize volunteers and provide monetary support to vulnerable residents.

The Silicon Valley Strong program includes an online resource hub at siliconvalleystrong.org that will serve as a location at which volunteers can sign up to distribute food to vulnerable populations like seniors and those with significant medical issues.

"We've been seeing, in action, the Mr. Rogers quote 'look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.' And we are seeing that from Silicon Valley in the face of this pandemic," Liccardo said. "Today we mark the start of a new effort to help our neighbors that draws on the character of our community, which will pull all of us to safer ground."

The program will also accept donations to the new San Jose Strong that will be used to support low-income residents and small businesses in San Jose that are being affected most by the coronavirus outbreak and the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order.

The city of San Jose and Santa Clara County are operating the program and the San Jose Strong fund in collaboration with Silicon Valley businesses like Apple, according to Liccardo's office.

"We understand the next few weeks will bring challenges for the many small businesses that make our community one of the most special in the country," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. "The Bay Area is our home and we wanted to do our part and help them get through this historic set of circumstances."

Residents can pre-register at the Silicon Valley Strong website if they are in need of food and other vital necessities. Households facing food insecurity can also contact 2-1-1 to receive assistance.

Advertisement

Santa Clara County public health officials have confirmed an updated total of 175 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday evening, including six deaths. Of those, 56 are currently hospitalized, 70 are presumed to have been the result of community transmission and 18 are associated with international travel.

County coronavirus updates and information can be found at the Public Health Department's website.