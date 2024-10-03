Santa Clara County school superintendent abruptly fired

article

The Brief The Santa Clara County Board of Education voted to terminate its superintendent. Mary Ann Dewan had held the position for more than six years. Dewan was fired without cause.



The Santa Clara County Board of Education (SCCOE) on Wednesday night voted to terminate Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan, without cause.

Dewan had held the position for more than six years, after joining the board of education in 2013.

She was previously chief schools officer, deputy superintendent and then served as interim superintendent before being officially appointed to the position.

SEE ALSO: Berkeley High grads reach $13.5 million settlement in teacher sex abuse case

Back in February, the board held a closed-door meeting to discuss Dewan's performance and leadership, prompting questions from community members as to why her performance evaluation had been prolonged, taking months, the San Jose Spotlight reported.

Prior to that meeting, community members lined up to weigh-in, many expressing their support, especially noting her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has faced some criticism over her handling of special education programs, including concerns about workplace safety and lack of resources.

There is no word on what led to Wednesday's termination.

In a statement released by the Santa Clara Office of Education, Dewan expressed that it has been an honor and privilege to serve the county's schools, staff and students.

"I have dedicated my life to service of our community and hold the work of the County Office of Education in high esteem," Dewan said, adding, "I am incredibly proud of all we have done together to advance equity, inclusion, diversity and partnership."

The Source Information for this story came from the Santa Clara County Board of Education and a San Jose Spotlight report from February 21, 2026.



