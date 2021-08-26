Santa Clara County supervisors considering no-confidence vote in embattled sheriff Laurie Smith

article

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution declaring no confidence in County Sheriff Laurie Smith at its next meeting Tuesday.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called for Smith's resignation Aug. 16 over allegations of poor jail management, lack of transparency and accountability, as well as several bribery and corruption scandals. In doing so, Liccardo joined a long list of local leaders who have criticized Smith.

Days before Liccardo's announcement, County Supervisors Joe Simitian and Otto Lee demanded an investigation into the sheriff's office, following millions of dollars in payouts to settle injury litigation from men in county custody.

The board unanimously agreed Aug. 17 to release of county documents regarding some of the allegations.

That same day, Smith held a press conference where she methodically refuted allegations and said she will not resign.

The board does not have the authority to remove Smith from office, as is noted in the resolution, which is a public statement by the board. The resolution is proposed by supervisors Simitian and Susan Ellenberg.

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting -- as well as how to watch and participate -- is available here.