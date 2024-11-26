Santa Clara County: Uvalde foundation to investigate alleged bullying in high school

A non-profit formed after the Uvalde mass shooting which left 19 children and two teachers dead is looking into a bullying case in Santa Clara County that a father says led to his son's suicide.

The One in Five Foundation for Kids, previously known as The Uvalde Foundation, is launching an investigation into the suicide death of 14-year-old Jose Zamora.

Zamora's father, Jose Bautista, says Zamora had been bullied by his teammates for being homeless.

The One in Five Foundation says it will look into "unaddressed bullying and student violence" within Santa Clara Unified School District, and particularly at Santa Clara High School.

"Officials with the nonprofit report that several incidents of bullying and school threats against the former student and now other students, have been documented and that the school district has failed to address the concerns and additional cases of bullying appropriately, even underreporting bullying cases as required by law. The foundation noted in addition to its independent review, it will seek the State Board of Education oversight," said statement from the One in Five Foundation.

School Superintendent Gary Waddell released a written statement which said in part, "administrators have already taken initial actions in response. We in no way condone bullying, harassment, or retribution of any kind and take any such allegations seriously. We strive to provide as many facts as possible to the community while preserving our duty to protect the privacy and confidentiality of both students and families."

