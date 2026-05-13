Santa Clara Valley Medical Center program tackles 'critical gap' in NICU mental health

The Brief A local hospital has initiated a mental health program to help parents whose children are being treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU. The program offers multi-layered support including screening, telehealth and peer support. Postpartum depression affects roughly 15% of new mothers, but that figure climbs to nearly 50% for parents with children in the NICU.



Having a newborn is one of life’s greatest challenges, but for families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), that challenge can become a crisis.

To address a "critical gap" in services, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) has launched the NICU Family Wellness Program, an innovative initiative designed to support the mental health of parents during their most vulnerable moments.

While postpartum depression affects roughly 15% of new mothers in general, that figure climbs to nearly 50% for parents with babies in the NICU.

"One of the biggest messages we heard from our families is that they need the services now and while they're in the NICU," said Dr. Priya Jegatheesan, Chief of Neonatology at SCVMC.

A lifeline for parents

What they're saying:

Isai Nava's son Nico has been at the medical center for a month. She said the emotional weight of the experience was immediate.

"I feel like I'm guilty, there's like something wrong," Nava said. "They say no, you're okay, you're fine."

The program aims to silence that guilt by offering a multi-layered support system right at the bedside:

Immediate Screening: Identifying mental health struggles early.

Telehealth: Connecting parents with therapists virtually.

Peer Support: Matching families with counselors who have personal NICU experience.

Jennifer Godfrey, the program’s Family Wellness Coordinator, spent three months in the NICU with her own son. She now uses that trauma to help others.

"It was probably the hardest three months of my life," Godfrey said. "It took me a long time to go seek help, and I don't want moms to have to suffer."

Beyond the hospital walls

Dig deeper:

The program recognizes that mental health is often tied to physical stability. To ease the burden, SCVMC provides help with basic needs including food, transportation, and childcare for siblings.

The support doesn't end at the hospital exit. Coordinators remain available to families even after their babies are discharged.

"We’ve had families reach out to our coordinators after they went home," Jegatheesan noted.

A roadmap for the future

What's next:

So far, the program has helped approximately 100 families. The medical community is already taking notice; doctors recently presented a paper on the program at a conference in Boston.

Hospital officials hope the NICU Family Wellness Program will serve as a roadmap for other medical centers across the country to implement similar "wrap-around" care.

As for Nava, she remains focused on the day her son can finally leave the hospital.

"Hopefully he gets better soon and [is] coming home with me," she said.