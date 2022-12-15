Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary burglarized overnight

article

A cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa was burglarized early Thursday, police said.

The dispensary, located in the 3100 block of Coffee Lane, was hit by thieves around 3:40 a.m.

Authorities said four separate vehicles arrived at the business, and between eight and 10 men exited the cars wearing masks, gloves, and hoodies. The suspects pried the doors open and began stealing various cannabis products before fleeing, according to police.

Authorities arrived minutes later and did a search of the area, finding the crowbar allegedly used to break in. No suspects were found at the scene.

Police described some as the suspects as Hispanic males between 16-25 years old.

Santa Rosa police said this is the second burglary this week that has occurred in the early hours in the city and under similar circumstances.

Police said the two crimes may be related.

The vehicles used in the burglary appeared to be a "newer model" gray Mercedes sedan, a newer model white sedan, and two white SUVs, according to police.

Officials said the quantity and value of the stolen items are still being determined at this time.

Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact police through their online tipline. The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement & Safety Reward Fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.