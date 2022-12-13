Strong-armed robbery suspect at large after extensive search
DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville concluded a search of strong-armed robbery suspects on Tuesday evening and one suspect is still outstanding, the department announced at 5:25 p.m.
Police were searching for three strong-armed robbery suspects on La Questa Drive near Mia Hermosa.
Several officers, K-9 units and a helicopter were used in an attempt to locate the suspects and one has not been located, Danville Police said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a beard, wearing a white hat with a red emblem, a blue jacket, a gray or white shirt, and dark Adidas sweatpants.
Police did not immediately provide more information about the alleged crimes.
SEE ALSO: Suspect in carjacking of San Francisco ambulance hit with attempted murder charges
If anyone sees the suspect, please call Sheriff's Dispatch at (925) 820-2144.