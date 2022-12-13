Strong-armed robbery suspect at large after extensive search

article

Police in Danville concluded a search of strong-armed robbery suspects on Tuesday evening and one suspect is still outstanding, the department announced at 5:25 p.m.

Police were searching for three strong-armed robbery suspects on La Questa Drive near Mia Hermosa.

Several officers, K-9 units and a helicopter were used in an attempt to locate the suspects and one has not been located, Danville Police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a beard, wearing a white hat with a red emblem, a blue jacket, a gray or white shirt, and dark Adidas sweatpants.

Police did not immediately provide more information about the alleged crimes.

If anyone sees the suspect, please call Sheriff's Dispatch at (925) 820-2144.

