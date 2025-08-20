Santa Rosa man accused of impersonating officer, threatening to call ICE and sexually assaulting woman

A 42-year-old Santa Rosa man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted a woman while posing as a police officer and threatening to turn her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Police impostor

What we know:

Santa Rosa police said Peni Cere approached a woman sleeping in her car on the 90 block of Montgomery Drive in early July. Investigators say Cere, who is employed as a private security guard, wore a uniform, and forced his way inside the victim's car.

"She was in fear," said Sgt. Patricia Steffens of the Santa Rosa Police Department. "Not only for her safety during that incident, but also in fear of being deported."

Police say the victim initially did not report the assault but came forward this month after encouragement from a family member. Detectives later identified Cere as a suspect, saying he works as a security guard in the city and had access to a uniform, badge and vehicle with security company markings.

Suspect's arrest

After conducting surveillance, officers arrested Cere in a parking lot on College Avenue without incident. He was booked into the Sonoma County Detention Facility on charges of threatening arrest or deportation to commit sexual assault and assault with intent to commit rape. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Authorities say they are concerned there may be other victims, potentially fearful of deportation, who have not come forward.

"We really want our community to know that law enforcement agencies in Sonoma County do not cooperate with ICE," said Steffens. "There are laws preventing it. Our policies prevent it."

Police encouraged victims of sexual assault who are hesitant to contact authorities to reach out instead to the Family Justice Center of Sonoma County at (707)565-8255 or Verity, a local rape crisis center, at (707)542-7273.

