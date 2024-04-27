Santa Rosa man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for molesting 2 children

A man was sentenced earlier this week to 12 years and eight months in prison after he was convicted last year of molesting two children, Sonoma County prosecutors said.

A jury found 37-year-old Robert Herrera guilty in August 2023 of six charges of child molestation; two charges related to crimes Herrera committed against one child when she was younger than 14; and four charges for conduct with the other victim when she was 14 and 15 years old, prosecutors said Thursday.

Herrera's charges stemmed from a report of abuse in 2021 by one of two child victims. At a jury trial in August 2023, both victims testified about his acts of molestation that occurred around 2020 to 2021.

The presiding judge said Herrera's testimony and denials had not been credible, giving him the maximum sentence of 12 years and eight months in state prison.

Herrera will also have to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 20 years after his release from prison, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said.

"Both victims had the courage to come forward and disclose Mr. Herrera's crimes despite their young ages. I applaud everyone that listened to them, believed them, and supported them throughout the investigation and trial," District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement.