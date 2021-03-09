Santa Rosa offering $2K relief grants to musicians impacted by COVID

article

Santa Rosa's musicians now can apply for $2,000 grants if they are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced Monday.

The city's Public Art Program and its Economic Recovery Task Force are offering the grants to musicians who live in Santa Rosa, are at least 18 years old and have lost income due to an inability to perform live because of the pandemic.

Interested and eligible residents can click here to fill out and submit an application. Applications must be submitted by April 11 at 11:59 p.m. The city will notify applicants in mid-to-late May whether they will receive a grant.