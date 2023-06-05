Santa Rosa officially declares fire season is here, begins weed control inspections

The City of Santa Rosa declared Monday, June 5 the official first day of wildfire season, prompting firefighters to initiate thousands of weed and grass control inspections.

A wetter than usual beginning of the year has encouraged more growth that if left unattended could cause catastrophic consequences.

"We want properties that are cleaned up," said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Paul Lowenthal. "The weather is cooperating and it’s cool, but the fuels have already dried out."

Many residents have already taken action by cutting weeds and maintaining yards at four inches or less.

Unlike previous drought years, the maintenance is required more than once, including on city property, Lowenthal said.

"It becomes critical for us to get in areas like this quick and early to make notification to the property owner to let them know that they’re out of compliance so they get on top of it."

In the Fountain Grove neighborhood, hit hard by the 2017 wildfires, there is still lots of ongoing construction or vacant lots overgrown by brush and tall grass.

"It looks pretty bad," neighbor Imelda Valdez said. "See those [weeds] are really bad for our doggies so we’ve started pulling the weeds because we’re thinking about them."

Property owners will be on the hook upwards of $1,000 if weeds are not contained. The city bills for a contractor to do the work as well as re-inspection and other administrative costs.

Sonoma County real estate agent, Rachael Clark said it’s critical families and neighbors have an updated wildfire action plan.

"My mind is always fire prevention," she said. "They need to do the home hardening, they need to participate in fire-wise programs and fire safety. Do the weed abatement and be proactive."

She also said cleaning up around a property can save homeowners money on their insurance policy but also keeps friends, family and neighbors safe.

New CAL FIRE data shows so far in 2023, there have been close to 1,400 wildfires statewide compared to 2,500 last year. The lower number this year is expected given the abundant rain, but it could all change if the dried out brush isn’t cut and cleared.

Lowenthal estimates firefighters will complete 12,000 inspections before the end of the year.

"if they don’t deal with it through our inspection process, we have the ability to actually bring in our own contractor and abate the property," he said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department suggest residents take these actions to protect their properties:

Maintain a defensible space of at least 30 feet around the home

Trim back trees, especially low-hanging branches and branches near rooflines a distance of at least 10 feet.

Clean the roof and the gutters of debris

Rake up and remove leaves from around your home and from under decks

Move wood piles and other combustible materials away from your home or deck

Inspect and repair exterior siding, including dry rot, gaps, cracks, and warping to protect your home from embers

Review emergency plans and evacuation procedures and discuss with all household members

Take stock of emergency essentials like food and water and assess "Go Bag" needs such as clothing, medicine, and important documents

Brooks Jarosz is a reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU