Santa Rosa Rose Parade canceled: for how long?

The Brief The Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival, held in Santa Rosa since 1894, has been paused for the foreseeable future. Organizers say the hiatus will allow them time to bring in new people to help throw the parade, and seek out new funds. Proponents are hopeful that current and former Santa Rosa residents can come together to bring the parade back.



The Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival in May has been a fixture in Santa Rosa's life since 1894. It honors the world-renowned botanist and horticulturist Luther Burbank, who pioneered modern agricultural science.

With the exception of a few years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade has survived two world wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession, and more. Now, 132 years after the parade was first held, the event is being put on pause, and it's unclear for how long.

The organizers say it's time to bring in some new blood and more funds.

"We're gonna take a break, retool, and try to come up with a sustainable formula moving forward, and maybe find a sustainable funding source, a sustainable volunteer base, a sustainable committee," Terry Sanders, the now former Rose Parade Chairman said.

What they're saying:

Mark Auerbach, the owner of Mark Allen Jewelers on 4th Street, said he thinks bringing the parade back will take a grassroots effort that includes members and businesses across the community.

"I've been here 35 years. It's been here every year. It's probably the most well attended event. The streets are packed, (people) get here early," Mark Auerbach, owner of Mark Allen Jewelers, said.

"I can say that I was in the parade back when I was in third grade at Lincoln Elementary. The parade itself brings the community together. I think it's very important as far as we're trying to build a community," longtime Santa Rosa resident Omar Sanchez said.

"My daughter marched in it with her marching band. My kids were… in different variations of it. We stood out here on 4th Street in Santa Rosa and watched the parade and the aftermath was so much fun," longtime Santa Rosa resident Paul Wood said.

Local perspective:

Supporters of the parade said the pause is an opportunity for residents of Santa Rosa — current and former — to pitch in to save what is and remains the state's oldest rose parade.

"I think people are willing to volunteer when they know you need them, and for something like this, I think people will come out. This is our community and our responsibility," longtime resident Charlotte Proctor said.