SantaCon 2023: How to enjoy (or completely avoid) the San Francisco tradition

'Tis the season of red hats, coats and general debauchery. In other words, welcome to SantaCon 2023.

If you’ve lived in San Francisco for a while and have witnessed the cavalcade of St. Nicks, then you're either going to be a SantaCon enthusiast or avoidant.

It happens every year, and you know it’s coming, but somehow it still sneaks up on you and all of a sudden you’re grabbing a drink on Polk Street on a Saturday in December and all you see is red.

Regardless of your camp, you need to prepare. Below is a full guide to having the best SantaCon possible…or avoiding the insanity altogether.

What exactly is SantaCon?

According to the SantaCon official website , the annual tradition is a costume party, a bar crawl and a toy drive.

Unofficially, SantaCon is so much more.

Plenty of Santas do not acknowledge the official agenda and simply get dressed up to day-drink and celebrate the season with hundreds of other Santas dressed in seasonal polyester. Friends host pre-game SantaCon parties (the drinks before the drinks) and post-SantaCon soirées after they’re tired of bar hopping.

SantaCon proper takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9 in San Francisco, kicking off at 12 p.m.

Santas are asked to meet at Union Square, by the holiday ice skating rink and Christmas tree, dressed in their holiday best. You are also asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the San Francisco Fire Department Toy Program. This event is free to participate in and there is no need to register or buy a ticket.

(NOTE: Any events or shows this weekend that require you to buy a ticket are NOT officially affiliated with SantaCon, although many businesses take advantage of the crowds and draw inspiration from the event.)

Who goes to SantaCon?

SantaCon is officially a 21+ event as it is, first and foremost, a holiday bar crawl.

Your kids and pets may look cute in a Santa hat, but it's probably best they sit this one out.

Most participants are dressed (fittingly) as Santa, but you do see the occasional elf, Christmas tree or reindeer.

The crowd usually ranges from early 20s to 40s but skews younger as the day goes n. After 4 p.m. or so, many of the Santas have had too much to drink and need to go home, refuel and maybe take a long winter's nap (hence the plans for post-SantaCon parties).

Where is SantaCon?

A better question might be where isn't SantaCon? The festivities "officially" start in Union Square, but many Santas choose their own adventure.

That said, be aware of your surroundings and be respectful of your fellow Santas' itinerary.

(NOTE: Not everyone wants to hang out with Santa! Plenty of bars fall into the anti-SantaCon camp. They will make this very clear by displaying a "No Santas" sign on their door come Saturday.)

For the SantaCon enthusiast bars, your best bets are Polk Street, North Beach, Marina, the Mission and Union Square.

Where ISN’T SantaCon?

Your apartment.

SantaCon really is a citywide event. It's hard to guarantee any Santa-free safe spaces, other than the bars and restaurants that specifically say Santas are unwelcome.

Who organizes SantaCon?

Fun fact, San Francisco is actually the birthplace of SantaCon. Now, an estimated 300 cities across the world have a version of the event during the holiday season. San Francisco and New York City host the biggest SantaCons, each with thousands of participants each year.

Tom DiBell, also known as "Santa Tom," is the current administrator of the SantaCon San Francisco Facebook group, which currently has more than 10,000 members.

In a recent post, DiBell outlined his SantaCon guidelines and underscored the only real requirement: "Dress up! A Santa hat alone is not enough. You don’t have to dress exactly like Santa, but the theme is red."

SantaCon Enthusiast Checklist

The best Santas have a plan. If it's your first SantaCon or you just need a seasonal refresher, consider the following:

Choose your Santas wisely and be aware of your group size. More than five Santas can be hard to coordinate as bars get full (some strictly enforce capacity) and lines get long fast. You are bound to run into people you know anyway, so smaller groups can be easier to start off with. Be selective about the bars you want to visit. This will save you time and money as rideshare prices surge in the afternoon. Plan to walk or use transit. Many SantaCon bars are close to each other, but the 19 Polk (Polk Street) and 30 Stockton (North Beach) Muni buses are great options if you're going more than a few blocks in either neighborhood. Plan your outfit. SF weather is unpredictable or, from another perspective, predictably fickle. You know you will need a jacket later, regardless of how seemingly sunny or warm it may be at the start of the festivities. If you’re wearing a dress, consider tights or socks to stay warm. If you’re wearing a full-on Santa suit, a two-piece or layers may be smart to avoid getting too hot indoors. Wear comfy shoes. This is San Francisco — you will be walking. Up hills. Bring cash, especially if you are going out in North Beach. Lots of bars are cash-only or prefer cash tips. Having cash with you will save you the time and annoyance of hitting an ATM every time you want to grab a drink. Stay hydrated. Drink lots of water in addition to your holiday cocktails and espresso martinis to avoid becoming Sloppy Santa. Portable electrolyte packets are easy to bring with you and will make your life easier when the party’s over. Be patient and kind — no Santa left behind! SantaCon is a fantastic time for some and overwhelming for others. Anticipate lines and crowds as you make your way onto the bar crawl and be flexible with your plans. You never know where your SantaCon adventure will take you.

SantaCon Avoidant Checklist

It's okay to hate fun.

If SantaCon isn't for you, consider the following:

Stay home. No, really. Plan a nice, quiet Saturday at home and you can almost guarantee a Santa-free weekend. If you must go out, avoid these SantaCon hot spots:

Union Square, aka SantaCon HQ

Polk Street

North Beach

Folsom Street in SOMA

Union Street/Marina

Market Street

Divisadero Street

The Mission

BART/MuniSantaCon Avoidant Bars (they will be marked as such) where you can be with your people. However, you may encounter a few Santas on your way there.

Have fun. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Don’t be a Grinch (unless you bring your costume).

