Attack at San Jose’s Santana Row investigated as possible hate crime
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating an attack at Santana Row over the weekend as a possible hate crime after victims reported that suspects hurled antisemitic remarks during the assault.
The attack occurred on Sunday around 3:38 p.m., outside the restaurant Augustine.
Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 300 block of Santana Row, according to the San Jose Police Department.
What happened?
What we know:
Based on a preliminary investigation, officers determined that two men were approached by a group of three men. A verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight, police said.
Featured
The two men who were approached sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The suspects fled before officers arrived.
Video shows assault
Bystander video captured three men wearing black shirts repeatedly punching a person believed to be one of the victims as onlookers watched. Voices can be heard in the background yelling, "Knock it off," before the three men run away.
Allegations of antisemitic language
Dig deeper:
The victims told police that the suspects used antisemitic language during the fight. The case is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.
The X account @TheJewishAlly reported that the victims were attacked after they were heard speaking Hebrew. Police have not confirmed that detail.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department, along with social media video from @TheJewishAlly on X.