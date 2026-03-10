Attack at San Jose’s Santana Row investigated as possible hate crime

The Brief San Jose police are investigating a Sunday afternoon assault at Santana Row as a possible hate crime after victims reported that suspects used antisemitic language during the attack. Two men were approached by a group of three men, and a verbal dispute escalated into a physical fight, leaving the victims with minor injuries; the suspects fled the scene. Bystander video shows three men in black shirts punching one of the victims, and an X account reported the attack may have been triggered by the victims speaking Hebrew, though police have not confirmed that detail.



San Jose police are investigating an attack at Santana Row over the weekend as a possible hate crime after victims reported that suspects hurled antisemitic remarks during the assault.

The attack occurred on Sunday around 3:38 p.m., outside the restaurant Augustine.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 300 block of Santana Row, according to the San Jose Police Department.

What happened?

What we know:

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers determined that two men were approached by a group of three men. A verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight, police said.

Featured article

The two men who were approached sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Video shows assault

Bystander video captured three men wearing black shirts repeatedly punching a person believed to be one of the victims as onlookers watched. Voices can be heard in the background yelling, "Knock it off," before the three men run away.

Allegations of antisemitic language

Dig deeper:

The victims told police that the suspects used antisemitic language during the fight. The case is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The X account @TheJewishAlly reported that the victims were attacked after they were heard speaking Hebrew. Police have not confirmed that detail.