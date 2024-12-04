Scathing audit reveals 'inhumane' conditions at San Jose animal shelter

The city issued a scathing report about San Jose's animal shelter, saying the conditions there are "inhumane."

The 134-page report, presented to the city council on Tuesday, claims "evidence of mismanagement and overcrowding."

The report also said the animal shelter is housing "several hundred animals" and is consistently over capacity.

In addition, city auditors found that overworked shelter employees "ignored rules and record keeping, to the detriment of the animals in the shelter."

San Jose Spotlight first reported the findings of the audit.

Jose Rois, San Jose's auditor, told the council that when his team audited the shelter in July and August, there were 700 animals on sight, when the capacity is only for 500 animals.

He added that the "average length of stay for animals has increased in recent years."

His audit also found that almost 60% of the shelter animals have rabies certificates that expired, violating a state law.

The city of San Jose countered that improvements have been made at the animal shelter since the audit was released.



"We've invested in things over the past few years for the care of the animals," San Jose Director of Public Works Matt Loesch said. "We now have twice-a-day feedings, where before we were only feeding once a day. We have a foster program for dogs, cats and underage kittens that has been reinvigorated."



The annual budget for the animal shelter is $15.4 million, which supports 94 shelter jobs.