Snow continues to slam Tahoe as rain eases in Bay Area

The Bay Area will have scattered showers Sunday as Tahoe continues to get slammed with snow.

Nearly 38 inches fell over the last 24 hours at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, which brings a 7-day total to nearly 68 inches, officials said. The snow in the Sierra will continue to fall on Sunday, according to meteorologists.

The intense rain caused fallen trees and multiple car collisions throughout the Bay Area, but is expected to ease and turn dry into Monday morning.

On Saturday, multiple roadways were blocked by fallen trees in the North and South Bay, and power lines were knocked out too, with the most outages impacting the region near and in the Santa Cruz mountains.

ALSO: Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe

At sundown, PG&E was working to restore power to approximately 7200 Bay Area customers, but most had power restored within a few hours.

The mountain highways leading to the ski resorts were hazardous at times, and many had to change their weekend plans.