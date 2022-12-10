Strong storm drenches Bay Area, buries Tahoe

Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area.

Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.

The storm could be lighter in the afternoon before intensifying again around 9 p.m.

The region will begin drying out on Monday.

Several feet of snow were expected to accumulate in Tahoe. The mountain highways leading to the ski resorts will be hazardous at times.

A wind advisory for the Bay Area was in effect on Saturday morning and early afternoon

The storm was moving from the North Bay toward the South Bay.