Scooter company offering free rides to Oakland vaccine appointments

article

Getting everyone in the Bay Area vaccinated will take a collaborative effort, especially in making the doses more accessible.

An electric scooter company has pledged to be apart of that effort.

LINK Scooters is providing free e-scooter rides to vaccination appointments in Oakland.

The process is simple and all done online.

Those interested can fill out the eligibility form here and attach proof of their vaccine appointment. If approved, you will receive a $20 credit that will be added to your LINK account.