Scooter rider dies in San Jose collision

By KTVU Staff
A man riding an electric scooter was killed in a collision with a Chevy Trailblazer in San Jose early Monday morning, police said

The crash happened at Camden Avenue and Branham Lane, near Highway 85, at 4:20 a.m., police said. A woman driving the Trailblazer had the green light as she traveled west on Branham Lane through the intersection, striking the scooter rider as he moved south along Camden Avenue. 

The victim was not identified, but police said he died at the site of the crash. 

The driver of the Chevy has cooperated with police. 

This man was the 29th person killed in a crash in San Jose this year, police said. 