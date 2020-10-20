Scott Peterson case scheduled to return to court this week

article

The People versus Scott Peterson returns to a California courtroom this week, though it's not clear if Peterson himself will appear in court.

Stanislaus County District Attorney confirms the case, which the California Supreme Court last week ordered to be re-examined, is set to return to a Stanislaus County Superior Court courtroom in Modesto on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

The court will determine whether Peterson needs to be represented by the public defender's office or if the defendant has retained his own independent counsel.

Given the pandemic, it is not known if Peterson will appear in person, virtually, or even at all.

Peterson's death penalty conviction for the 2005 murder of his pregant wife was overturned in August.

Last week's developments centered around a juror who failed to disclose she got a restraining order against her boyfriend's ex who harassed her while she was pregnant,