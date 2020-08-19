SCU Lightning Complex fires char 85,000 acres; Deer Zone portion in Contra Costra showing improvement

Evacuation orders were issued for areas of Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County as fire crews battle the SCU Lightning Complex fires.

The SCU Lightning Complex is a group of approximately 20 fires, split into three main zones: the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone. Cumulatively, the fires have burned an estimated 85,000 acres, of which 5% is contained on Wednesday morning.

Two first responders have been injured and up to 1,400 structures are threatened.

Evacuation orders include: Frank Raines Park to Mines Road and Del Puerto Canyon Road to Mines Road in Alameda and Stanislaus Counties; Welch Creek Road in Alameda County; and Marsh Creek Road from Round Valley to Morgan Territory, all of Morgan Territory, and Marsh Creek mobile home park in Contra Costa County.

Evacuation orders in Santa Clara County include areas north of Highway 130 to the Santa Clara County line, west of San Antonio Valley Road, west of Mines Road to Santa Clara County line, east of 3 Springs Road and Mt. Hampton Road.

Evacuation warnings include: Mill Creek Road in Fremont; Diablo Grande Community in Stanislaus County; east of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Road, Sierra Road, Toyon Avenue and Mt. Hamilton Road to Three Springs Road and west of the fire perimeter.

An evacuation center has been staged at the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 55 W. Younger Avenue, San Jose, 95110.

And there are some improvements to note. Firefighters said Wednesday morning that they're gaining ground on the fight against the Deer Zone portion of the SCU Lightning Complex -- near Mount Diablo southwest of Brentwood -- after "minimal fire activity" overnight, according to Erica Bain, a spokeswoman for Cal Fire.

"They're actually looking pretty good out there, better than other areas," Bain said.

Specific information about the progress in fighting the Deer Zone fires, including the acreage and level of containment, was not readily available Wednesday morning, Bain said.

Road closures caused by the fires include: Marsh Creek Rd. between Morgan Territory Rd and Deer Valley Rd. are closed in Contra Costa County. Del Puerto Canyon Rd between Mines Rd. and Diablo Grande Pkwy is closed in Alameda in Stanislaus County, as well as Highway 130 at Three Springs and Quinby roads in Santa Clara County.

