Seals and Guadalupe fur seals are getting entangled in fishing gear and plastic

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said it's seeing a rise in the number of seals and sea lions getting entangled in fishing gear and ocean plastic.

Since June 1, the center has treated eight mammals for entanglements including Guadalupe fur seals.

Young seals are most often found entangled around the head and body leading to slow starvation.

Two seal pups were recently released back into the wild at Point Reyes after six weeks of rehabilitation.