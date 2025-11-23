Search for 73-year-old woman missing in Santa Cruz Mountains enters sixth day

article

The Brief Jeanne Burke, 73, was last seen about 3 p.m. on Tuesday near the Felton Quarry walking towards Empire Grade Road. The sheriff’s office on Sunday said 115 search and rescue team members were searching for the woman. Anyone with information on Burke’s whereabouts was asked to contact the SCCSO at 831-471-1121.



Authorities and community members are searching for an at-risk missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The backstory:

Jeanne Burke, 73, was last seen about 3 p.m. on Tuesday near the Felton Quarry walking towards Empire Grade Road, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, authorities said they received information that Burke was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Moore Ranch Road.

Burke is 5 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build, weighs 108 pounds, has long gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red-and-black plaid jacket, black pants, one pink sandal and one black sandal. She also wears glasses.

Burke is also considered at risk due to medical reasons, according to the SCCSO.

The search effort:

The sheriff’s office on Sunday said 115 search and rescue team members from Santa Cruz County, Fresno County, Yolo County, San Mateo County, Cal-SAR, CoCo County, Placer County, Marin County, San Louis Obispo, Merced County, and Civil Air Patrol were continuing to search for the missing woman in rugged area around Smith Grade and Moore Ranch roads.

Authorities also asked those who live in the areas near Smith Grade and Moore Ranch roads to check their properties and review their security footage for signs of Burke.

Anyone with information on Burke’s whereabouts was asked to contact the SCCSO at 831-471-1121.