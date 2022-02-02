Search warrant issued in case of missing 24-year-old Oakley woman

The search for a missing woman in East Contra Costa County has intensified as investigators searched a home in Antioch in connection with the case.

It was one week ago that the family of Alexis Gabe, 24, of Oakley last saw or heard from her.

Police consider her disappearance suspicious.

On Tuesday, investigators with Oakley police, Antioch police and the Contra Costa District Attorney's office searched a home on Bent Tree Way in Antioch.

Crime scene tape roped off the property, as investigators spent several hours carrying out bags of items from inside. The top of a vacuum cleaner was visible in one of the bags collected as evidence in the case.

Neighbors in the cul-de-sac in Antioch found the entire situation, unsettling.

"It's really scary," said one woman who declined to be identified. "I have a daughter around her [Gabe's] age and fear for my daughter's safety right now that someon on this block could be a suspect."

Police did not identify the person or people who live in the home they searched and would not say whether anyone in the home is considered a suspect in Gabe's disappearance.

According to Gabe's family, the last time they heard or saw the young woman, she told them she was going to visit the home of her ex-boyfriend, who lives in Antioch. She never returned.

Gabe's car was located a couple of days after her disappearance, with the keys still in the ignition, on a street in Oakley that her family said she has no connection to.

Gabe's family and friends are asking people to share their updates via the Facebook page Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home or donate to a GoFundMe to help buy posters and supplies.

However, on Wednesday morning, the family said they did not want to make a statement on the latest developments with Tuesday's search of the home in Antioch.

KTVU reached out to Oakley police, Oakley city officials and the Contra Costa District Attorney's office for comment on the search, but did not receive a response from them.