Second 15-year-old arrested in fatal hit-and-run of pregnant woman, baby in San Jose

A second teen wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car that killed a pregnant woman and her child in San Jose has been arrested.

The unidentified 15-year-old boy was arrested last Thursday and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. The teen and another 15-year-old, who was arrested earlier, are accused of mowing down pregnant 21-year-old April Marie Zoglauer on Oct. 24

The teens were allegedly driving a stolen white Hyundai sedan in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard when they ran a red light and collided with a 2008 black Nissan sedan driven by Zoglauer, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The teens fled from the vehicle on foot and were outstanding for days.

An 8-month pregnant Zoglauer was taken to local hospital where she died. Doctors tried to save the baby with an emergency C-section, but the child died soon after the delivery, according to officials.

Zoglauer was a pre-school teacher, known to students and their families as Ms. April.

The first teen arrested in the case was being held on felony hit-and-run. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the teen could be charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter. The district attorney has not decided if the teen will be charged as an adult.

Authorities have not said the exact charges the second teen is being held on.