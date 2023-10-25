Infant dies following emergency C-section after crash involving stolen car kills pregnant mother

A hit-and-run collision in San Jose involving a stolen car killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child on Tuesday night, police said.

Doctors tried to save the baby with an emergency C section, but the child perished soon after the delivery, according to officials.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner confirmed the child's death late Wednesday. They also identified the woman killed as April Marie Zoglauer, 21. Family and friends said she was eight-months pregnant.

Police said officers responded to the collision at around 8:42 p.m.

The pregnant woman was driving a 2008 black Nissan sedan. She was headed eastbound on Blossom Hill Road when she collided with a 2013 white Hyundai sedan, traveling southbound on Winefield Boulevard. Immediately after the crash, two men who occupied the Hyundai fled the scene on foot, according to San Jose Police Department.

Investigators said the Hyundai was an unreported-stolen vehicle.

Scene of a fatal crash where a pregnant woman was killed and her baby was delivered.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

There was no word on the whereabouts of the two men who were in the allegedly stolen vehicle.

Scene of a fatal crash where a pregnant woman was killed and her baby was delivered.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

KTVU has learned the victim was a pre-school teacher, known to students and their families as Ms. April. Family, friends and former students brought flowers, candles, and balloons to the scene of the crash during a vigil on Wednesday. Photos provided by a friend showed a recent birthday celebration at the school where she taught.

SEE ALSO: Some 1st time DUI offenders in San Jose can avoid jail thanks to pilot program

California Walks issued the following statement following news of the crash.

"We are devastated to hear about yet another fatal collision in the City of San José, especially one that leaves a newborn child without their mother. Our team at California Walks is tirelessly working to support communities across the state in advocating for safe streets for all road users whether they be pedestrians, cyclists, transit users or drivers."

A man at the gas station was solemn when he heard about the tragedy.

"I don't know if they would have stopped, if it would have made a difference for that lady or not, but I'm mean that is extremely sad news," said Anthony Cha.

The baby was reported to have internal bleeding.

Neighbors said speed was likely a factor in the deadly collision as cars constantly race through the area.

"People passing me on the roads doing 50 and I'm in a 40 zone doing 42 and they're just flying on down the road," said Pat Chapman. "I just feel really sorry for the family that that happened to them. That's just not a good thing."

A cash reward is available from the Silicon Valley Crime stoppers Program for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

Police said this marks the city's 42nd fatal collision and the 43rd traffic death of 2023.

Scene of a fatal crash where a pregnant woman was killed and her baby was delivered.