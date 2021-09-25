Second bird, group of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County

article

A second bird in Contra Costa County and another group of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus, county vector control officials said Friday.

The bird was found in San Pablo and the mosquitoes were in a trap in Oakley. It's the first dead bird this year in San Pablo to have West Nile Virus.

So far this year in the county, two dead birds have been found with West Nile Virus as well as eight groups of mosquitoes.

Vector control officials said certain birds carry West Nile Virus and mosquitoes can become infected when they bite an infected bird. Mosquitoes spread the virus by biting another bird or a person.

As long as the weather stays warm, West Nile Virus infections will likely peak, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District. .

Vector control officials suggest residents take precautions against the virus by dumping or draining any standing water around the home, wearing recommended mosquito repellant, and reporting dead birds.

Standing water allows mosquitoes to breed.

Repellant should be worn just before and just after sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are present. Vector control officials suggest wearing EPA-registered products with either DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Since 2005, 74 people in the county have contracted West Nile Virus and two people died from the disease in 2006.