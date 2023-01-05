Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
11
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 1:15 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 2:06 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

San Francisco security guard shot and killed by 2 teens in Japantown, police say

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday in San Francisco's Japantown.

The guard was found near Webster and Post streets around 5:07 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound, according to San Francisco police.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.


SFPD arrested two teen boys after investigating the crime scene.

A 15-year-old was arrested for murder, and a 14-year-old was arrested for accessory to murder. They were both booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. 

ALSO: Slain security guard's widow reflects year after killing in Oakland

Police did not say how the shooting unfolded, and whether the guard was on duty at the time. The identity of the guard was not given.

Although arrests have been made, SFPD said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD.