San Francisco security guard shot and killed by 2 teens in Japantown, police say

A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday in San Francisco's Japantown.

The guard was found near Webster and Post streets around 5:07 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound, according to San Francisco police.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.



SFPD arrested two teen boys after investigating the crime scene.

A 15-year-old was arrested for murder, and a 14-year-old was arrested for accessory to murder. They were both booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

ALSO: Slain security guard's widow reflects year after killing in Oakland

Police did not say how the shooting unfolded, and whether the guard was on duty at the time. The identity of the guard was not given.

Although arrests have been made, SFPD said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD.