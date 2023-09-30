Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's remains brought home to the Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO - The body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein was flown back to the Bay Area Saturday evening onboard a military flight, a press release from her office states. 

Feinstein passed away Thursday night after voting on a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown earlier that day. 

Video shows California Highway Patrol officers escorting a Hearst with the late senator's remains as it travels from San Francisco International Airport to a local funeral home. 

KTVU is following her return.

This is a developing story. 