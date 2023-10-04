Sen. Feinstein's memorial no longer open to public due to 'increased security'

Thursday's memorial for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco will no longer be open to the public, her office said at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Feinstein's office said the change was due to "increased security," but did not elaborate.

Only invited guests will have access to the service, her office said.

Dianne Feinstein’s granddaughter Eileen Mariano, left, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed greet the body of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein as it arrives outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christia Expand

Nancy Pelosi and members of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s family visit her casket as it lies in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Bay City News)

Those wishing to still view the memorial service are encouraged to instead watch it online.