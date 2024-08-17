Senior citizen with Alzheimer's not seen for several weeks: police

article

The Brief Nadine Parker was last seen at her home in Union City She was last seen being taken away by ambulance several weeks ago She's a 95-year-old Black woman, standing at 5 foot 7 inches and weighing 135 pounds



An at-risk adult is missing out of Union City, police said.

Nadine Parker, 95, was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Appian Way in Union City. She was officially reported missing as of Friday, but police said neighbors last saw her several weeks ago when she was taken by an ambulance.

Local facilities have been checked, but Parker was not found in any.

She is described as a Black woman standing at 5 feet 7 inches. She weighs around 135 pounds.

Police said Parker has Alzheimer's disease.

Police did not have a recent clothing description for her.