Senior Oakland resident goes missing, police ask for help locating him

Oakland police are asking for help finding a senior resident of the city who was last seen Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

William Christian, 71, was last seen at about 8 p.m. leaving his home in a beige, 1997 Ford Explorer.

Christian is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan jacket.

Christian is physically healthy but is considered at-risk because of dementia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (510) 238-3641.







