Septic tanker truck overturns near Calistoga, hazmat team responds

A hazmat team was summoned to the scene of a solo-vehicle rollover collision involving a septic tanker truck south of Calistoga early Friday morning that left two people injured and caused diesel fuel to be spilled into a nearby ditch.

The collision occurred at about 5:21 a.m. on the 4500 block of Silverado Trail North, in unincorporated Napa County, south of Calistoga, according to the Cal Fire.

Two people inside the truck needed to be extricated by Cal Fire firefighters who responded along with CHP officers and firefighters from the Napa County Fire Department.

One was air lifted to a hospital with major injuries by an air ambulance from Sonoma County Fire District, according to Cal Fire.

The other was hospitalized with injuries considered moderate.

A Napa County interagency hazmat team known as Hazmat-27, operated by Cal Fire, responded to the scene once it was determined that the truck had leaked about 30 gallons of diesel fuel into a ditch, along with soap and water.

A hazmat team was called to 4500 Silverado Road North on Nov. 29, 2024, after a septic tanker truck overturned, injuring 2 and leaving 30 gallons of diesel spilled into a ditch. (Cal Fire via Bay City News)

The team contained the spill and determined the fuel did not reach a nearby creek.

The truck's septic tank did not rupture, according to Cal Fire.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified, along with the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and Napa County Environmental Health Division.

Silverado Trail North was closed between Larkmead and Dunaweal lanes following the collision and hazmat response, according to CHP.



