Sergeant at San Quentin Prison is first among staff to die from coronavirus

An officer at San Quentin Prison in Marin County is the first staff member to die as a result of COVID-19. 24 inmates have died at the prison from coronavirus, as of Sunday.

Sgt. Gilbert Polanco, 55, was diagnosed with coronavirus in June.

“Sergeant Gilbert Polanco is an example of the best of CDCR and his passing deeply saddens us all. His dedication to public service will not be forgotten,” said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Secretary Ralph Diaz. “On behalf of a grateful department we extend our prayers of comfort and condolences to the Polanco family during these difficult times.”

Polanco was planning on retiring next year.

