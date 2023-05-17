'Serial stalker' who targeted women in San Francisco convicted, D.A. says

article

A man branded a "serial stalker" in San Francisco was convicted Wednesday of false imprisonment, sexual battery, battery and assault, the district attorney's office said.

Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, made headlines when he was accused of harassing and groping women last fall. He was eventually arrested by U.S. Park Police and San Francisco Police Department on Oct. 14, 2022.

"The jury's verdict delivers justice for all of the women that were victimized by Mr. Hobbs," said SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a news release. "He will now face consequences for his unacceptable behavior, and brazen harassment of women throughout San Francisco. I am grateful to the courageous women who came forward and shared their stories with investigators and prosecutors that paved the way for us to be able to hold him accountable for his actions and send a message against harassment."

The D.A.'s statement thanked the prosecutors involved from her office on this case. "Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Hobbs based on the outstanding investigative work performed by the San Francisco Police Department's General Crimes Unit and Special Victims Unit."

Hobbs has been in custody since his arrest. He faces up to eight years in custody with sentencing set for June 8, the D.A.'s office said.

Photo courtesy Heather Knight/ San Francisco Chronicle.