Seven shot, including four killed at illegal gambling site in Brooklyn

Four people were killed and three others injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in Brooklyn, police said.

Authorities say the attack happened inside an illegal gambling site.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. and found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club according to an online map of the street.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said at a briefing Saturday, that two firearms have been recovered and more may be found.

Shea said the victims range in age from 32 to 49 years old. Two may live out of state and the rest live in neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn.

Police said that there have been no complaints in the last few years at this site in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

No arrests have been made. Police say the information is preliminary.

Shea said it was too early to tell if it was a gambling dispute, a robbery or some other motive.



