Several hurt after car slams into San Francisco church

The Brief The San Francisco Fire Department said crews were sent to the church at 551 Nevada Street on reports of the crash. Seven people were evaluated at the scene with what were believed to be minor injuries, while three others were taken to a hospital. Authorities said the crash appeared to be an accident "as the driver of the car is associated with the address."



A car crashed into the side of a San Francisco church on Sunday afternoon, injuring several people and prompting authorities to evacuate the building to evaluate the damage.

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department reported just before 2:25 p.m. that crews were sent to the church at 551 Nevada Street, between Ogden and Crescent avenues in the city’s Bernal Heights neighborhood, on reports of the crash.

The fire department said seven people were evaluated at the scene with what were believed to be minor injuries, while three others were taken to a hospital.

(Courtesy of the San Francisco Fire Department)

The department added that the crash appeared to be an accident "as the driver of the car is associated with the address."

The aftermath:

The San Francisco Department of Building and Inspections evaluated the building and determined that it was safe for occupation before turning it back over to the owner.

Authorities cleared the scene of the church by about 2:30 p.m.