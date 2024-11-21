Popular eateries open at Thrive City in San Francisco, more on the way

The food scene around Chase Center is rapidly expanding. New eateries are popping up, and several highly-anticipated openings are on the way.

Thrive City's newest eatery, Kayah by Burma Love, is serving up vibrant flavors of South East Asian street food. It was a packed house on Wednesday, as the Warriors took on the Atlanta Hawks.



"We hope to be a thriving part of the neighborhood," said Culinary Director Jarvis Yuan. "We hope to introduce Burmese food and bridge the cultures through food."

Fans of the Burma Food Group will recognize favorites like the tea leaf salad and garlic noodles, but there are new street snacks including Wagyu skewers, only available at this location.

Che Fico Pizzeria, located at the top of the promenade, is the newest concept from the Che Fico family.

Chef and co-owner David Nayfeld grew up within walking distance of the Oakland Arena, where he watched the team play as a kid. Now, he's combining two his lifelong passions - pizza and the Golden State Warriors.

"I really believe in the Bay Area. I really believe in San Francisco. We've had our challenges, but the truth is I think that we're capable of turning around," said Nayfeld. "I think this neighborhood is a perfect example of what all of San Francisco can do. The whole Mission Bay, Mission Rock area is tremendous. They're building parks outside."

The pizzeria features a large heated patio and indoor dining space. Nayfeld said two-thirds of the pizzeria menu is specific to the Thrive City location.

KTVU got a first look at what will be a 30,000 square foot, two-story, state-of-the-art sports viewing experience, called Splash at Thrive City. The venue features four bars, upscale food, a beer garden, and more than 80 TVs, including a 70-foot long screen.

"I do think that one of the things that has been missing in the narrative of San Francisco, since the pandemic, is ‘what is the energy? Why would I come off of my couch in the East Bay or in Marin, and come to the city?’" said Splash at Thrive City partner Andy Chun. "My answer to that is we have to give people an experience… so coming in with a venue as big as this, that hasn't been created before in the Bay Area is really our response to that."



There are several other popular eateries that are established Bay Area brands on the way, including Senor Sisig, Fikscue Craft Barbecue and The Baked Bear.

They are all scheduled to open before the NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center in February of 2025.