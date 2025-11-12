Several Walnut Creek businesses burglarized, vandalized

Several businesses in downtown Walnut Creek were hit in a string of vandalism and burglaries, leaving owners frustrated and storefronts damaged.

Police said at least five businesses along Bonanza and Locust streets — including restaurants and salons — were struck around 4 a.m. last week. Plywood now covers shattered windows.

At least one business, Athletic Outpost, was targeted but not successfully broken into.

"They're going to run through town stealing change," Athletic Outpost owner Tim Ketron said on Tuesday. "They didn’t really get much of anything breaking into these restaurants and salons and stuff, but it’s thousands of dollars in damage for these guys where they did break the windows."

Ketron said video from one of the burglarized businesses captured five men in two vehicles committing the burglaries.

Walnut Creek police have not responded for comment.