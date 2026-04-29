Most severe accidents occur on 13% of San Francisco streets: data

The Brief According to city data, the vast majority of severe accidents occur on just 13% of San Francisco streets. By targeting these high-impact areas, transportation and safety officials report that the program has reduced vehicle-pedestrian collisions by 42% and fatal collisions by 33%.



The intersection of 3rd and Bryant streets in the SOMA district, a known incline leading to the eastbound Bay Bridge, has become a focal point for San Francisco’s efforts to curb dangerous driving.

City data

By the numbers:

City officials say the speed enforcement camera at this location, along with 33 others throughout the city, is successfully shifting driver behavior and saving lives.

The pilot program began 13 months ago, with citations beginning late last year.

According to city data, the vast majority of severe accidents occur on just 13% of San Francisco streets.

By targeting these high-impact areas, transportation and safety officials report that the program has reduced vehicle-pedestrian collisions by 42% and fatal collisions by 33%.

Speeding in the specific zones equipped with cameras has plummeted by 78%.

What they're saying:

"The reason speeding is so important is because it is the number one cause of fatalities," said Viktoriya Wise, SFMTA Streets Director, during a recent safety town hall. Wise noted that some locations are seeing speed reductions even higher than the city-wide average.

Advocates for pedestrian safety say the momentum has remained steady into 2026.

Marta Lindsey of the organization Walk SF noted that the long-term data proves the efficacy of the installations.

"When the city invests in these types of projects it works and we see fewer crashes, fewer tragedies," Lindsey said.

While residents in high-impact neighborhoods like SOMA say they enjoy the events that draw crowds and traffic to the area, many emphasize that those draws must be balanced with the safety needs of local families.

City officials are scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday morning at 4th and Harrison streets to further discuss the program's milestones.